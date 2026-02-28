South Florida leaders take preventative safety measures after the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran

South Florida leaders are taking preventative measures to keep residents safe after the U.S. and Israel launched major strikes on Iran early Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella-Levine Cava issued a statement reacting to the military operation that President Trump dubbed on Truth Social as "Operation Epic Fury."

The statement reads: "The escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran poses serious risks to regional stability and international safety."

She goes on to say that her thoughts are "with the people of Israel and the Jewish community here in South Florida who are watching these events with worry and uncertainty." She also says the Iranian people "deserve peace, safety, dignity, and the freedom to live without repression."

Of the Trump administration's decision to launch the military operation, Levine-Cava writes: "Any military action taken without congressional authorization is a dangerous precedent, and we must learn from our nation's past challenges. What must come next is a serious effort to restore stability and pursue diplomacy, not further violence."

As for measures she will be taking, she says she asked her Chief of Public Safety to "ensure public safety agencies are aware and ready to activate plans in case of any disruption."

The Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz also issued a statement saying that MDSO is "taking immediate security measures by increasing patrols to ensure the safety of our residents." She said that they have increased security presence around places of worship, cultural centers, and schools.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the servicemen and women protecting our national security interests around the globe," Cordero-Stutz wrote.

Aventura Police have also responded to the current situation on X, saying that they are monitoring the "current situation in the Middle East with our local, state, and federal partners."

@aventurapoliceis monitoring the current situation in the Middle East with our local, state and federal partners. At this time there are no known or credible threats to the US or Miami-Dade County. In an abundance of caution, we have implemented a heightened security posture with directed patrols at our religious facilities and other sensitive locations throughout @cityofaventuraWe will continue to monitor and report any suspicious behavior.https://x.com/aventurapolice/status/2027787245164335222/photo/1 X/Aventura Police

They go on to say: "At this time, there are no known or credible threats to the U.S. or Miami-Dade County." However, they note that in "an abundance of caution," they will be increasing security in religious facilities and other locations they deem as "sensitive" throughout the city.

The City of Miami Beach also posted its statement to X, saying it is also "closely monitoring the ongoing conflict in the Middle East." They also note that at this time, there are no known credible threats to the city.

They write: "Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased our uniformed presence at synagogues, schools, and other key locations citywide. We remain in close coordination with our law enforcement partners and leaders within the faith-based community."

Miami Beach Police Department Increases Patrols Ahead of Purim Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflicthttps://x.com/MiamiBeachPD/status/2027752171173773807/photo/1 X/Miami Beach Police

They also urge residents to report any "suspicious or unlawful activity" to call their non-emergency number at 305-673-7901 or, if it is an emergency, call 911.

Other cities' police departments, such as Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles Beach, and Hallendale Beach, posted on their social media that they will also increase security measures after the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.