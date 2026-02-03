Crews race to extinguish blaze at Miami home

Fire crews in Miami raced to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a home in Coral Way early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials told CBS News Miami that the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to reports of the blaze at 2260 SW 24th Terrace just after 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the garage. Additional crews were called to the scene to both battle the blaze and search the home for anyone who may have still been inside.

Fire officials said that crews encountered a carport and garage that were engulfed in flames. Within 10 minutes, the fire was brought under control and was contained to the area of its origin.

Officials said that everyone inside the home was safely evacuated before fire crews arrived, and firefighters were able to assist in removing family pets, including a dog and several birds, from inside the home.

The family of five, along with their pets, were displaced due to smoke damage throughout the home.

Fire officials said that the family didn't need assistance and is able to stay with relatives.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit is remaining at the scene to conduce a full investigation into the cause of the fire.