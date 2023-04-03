Miami FC to play Jacksonville Armada in US Open Cup second round

MIAMI -- Miami FC is scheduled to play the Jacksonville Armada Tuesday during the second round of the U.S. Open Cup at the FIU Soccer Stadium.

Miami FC earned a first-round bye, giving them extra time to prepare for this match, while the Armada advanced to the second round after a penalty shootout victory over Miami United.

Both teams will be looking to progress to the next round of the tournament and keep their hopes of lifting the trophy alive. Miami FC are looking to make the most of their home advantage and showcase their quality.

Fans looking to catch this game can buy tickets at Miamifc.com and enjoy the match in person at the FIU Soccer Stadium. However, if you are unable to attend the game in person, you can also watch the live stream of the match on YouTube.

Overall, this promises to be an exciting and closely contested match, with both teams giving their all to come out on top. The fans can expect a high-energy game with plenty of goals and drama, making it a must-watch for soccer fans in Miami and beyond.