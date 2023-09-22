Miami FC to play Birmingham in crucial road game

MIAMI -- In a high-stakes showdown this Sunday, Miami FC will be hitting the road to face Birmingham Legion with their playoff aspirations on the line.

With only a handful of matches remaining in the regular season, every game is cruicial.

Sunday's match against Birmingham is nothing short of a must-win situation for Miami FC.

Currently sitting 4 points adrift of the coveted final playoff spot, Miami FC finds itself in a race against time and the competition. The team has shown immense determination throughout the season, and now they must summon their best performance yet to bridge the point gap and secure a place in the postseason.

Birmingham Legion won't make this an easy task, but Miami FC knows that anything is possible. With so much to play for, Miami's unity and unrelenting desire for victory could prove to be the recipe for success on Sunday.

The last time these two clubs squared off was on May 3, 2023, in a match that saw Miami dominate their opposition 3-1. Looking to repeat history, Miami will be more than up for the test this weekend.