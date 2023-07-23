Miami FC stuns San Antonio on the road

SAN ANTONIO --Miami FC came away with a narrow 1-0 away win Saturday against San Antonio FC.

The match, held at Toyota Field, was brimming with excitement from start to finish, but Ryan Telfer's clinical in the 7th minute proved to be the decisive moment.

Miami FC vs San Antonio Special

Right from kickoff, both teams showed immense determination and energy. Backed by their passionate home crowd, San Antonio FC looked to seize control early on and kept a high press. However, Miami FC's defense held strong, denying San Antonio any clear-cut opportunities.

Against the run of play, Miami FC's Ryan Telfer seized the moment in the 7th minute. A well-crafted attacking move saw the ball fall to Telfer's feet just inside the penalty area, and he made no mistake, slotting it into the bottom corner with precision and power. The early goal caught San Antonio FC off guard and set the tone for an enthralling encounter.

After conceding, San Antonio FC intensified their offensive efforts, seeking an immediate response. They probed Miami's defense with some impressive combination play, but Miami's backline remained solid and resolute, blocking shots and intercepting passes.

The first half continued to be action-packed, with end to end football keeping both sets of fans on the edge of their seats. Miami FC, buoyed by their lead, looked dangerous on the counter, while San Antonio FC persistently pressed for an equalizer, creating several goal-scoring opportunities.

The second half saw an even more determined San Antonio FC side pushing for a breakthrough. They controlled possession and launched a series of attacks, testing Miami FC's goalkeeper with long-range efforts and crosses into the box. But the visitors' defensive fortitude was on full display, as they threw bodies in front of shots and demonstrated excellent positional awareness.

As the clock ticked down, tension mounted on the field, with both teams aware of the importance of the three points. San Antonio FC continued to search for a way back into the game, but Miami FC stood firm, absorbing the pressure and launching quick counter-attacks.

In final minutes, San Antonio FC's desperation led to some frantic moments, with the home side throwing everything forward. But Miami FC remained disciplined and composed, holding on to their slim lead until the final whistle.

With the referee's final whistle, the Miami FC players celebrated a hard-fought and well-deserved victory. The 1-0 away win showcased their resilience and determination to secure crucial points on the road.

Ryan Telfer's early goal proved to be the match-winner, and his finishing played a pivotal role in Miami FC's triumph.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.



