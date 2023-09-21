Miami FC notches 4-3 comeback victory over Louisville

MIAMI -- Fans gathered Wednesday night at FIU Stadium saw Miami FC stage a thrilling late-game comeback to secure a 4-3 victory over Louisville.

The game kicked off with both teams coming out energized and determined. Louisville was the aggressor, forcing Miami to play out of their back while they challenged every pass Miami made. As both teams settled into the match, Louisville seemed to be on the front foot.

It was Louisville who struck first, executing a well-timed header goal in the 15th minute that gave them a 0-1 lead on the road.

Conceding early seemed to jolt Miami back to life. After going down, Miami began to put pressure on Louisville and managed to equalize in the 32nd minute with a stunning finish from Christian Sorto.

The goal brought fresh energy into Miami's play and inspired the squad to press forward. The first half concluded with an even score line of 1-1.

The second half saw Louisville immediately take advantage of having numbers in the box and regain the lead at 1-2. Undeterred, Miami continued to apply relentless pressure. Miami's efforts paid off in the 62nd minute when Rivas found the top corner with a rocket volley, leveling the score at 2-2.

With the match hanging in the balance, both teams intensified their efforts. Shortly after conceding, Louisville was gifted an opportunity on goal from a push from behind inside the box. The Louisville forward coolly finished the penalty kick, making it 2-3.

Miami remained resilient in the face of adversity. They swiftly responded with a beautiful strike by Cabral in the 78th minute, bringing the score to 3-3 as the game came down to its home stretch.

Miami's moment came in the 86th minute when Rivas was brought down in the box, awarding Miami a penalty kick and an opportunity to seize the lead. Rivas confidently converted the penalty, igniting jubilant celebrations among the fans as Miami surged ahead 4-3 for the first time in the match.

