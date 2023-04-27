Miami FC falls to Inter Miami CF during penalty shootout

Miami FC played Inter Miami CF Wednesday evening. CBS News Miami

MIAMI -- Miami FC put up a valiant effort against their city rivals, Inter Miami, in the latest installment of the Miami Clásico. Miami FC broke their attendance record with 12,099 people at FIU Stadium for last night's Miami Clásico against Inter Miami CF.

Despite having less possession and fewer opportunities on goal, Miami FC was able to take a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a clinical finish from Christian Sorto.

In the second half, Inter Miami continued to control the majority of possession, but Miami FC's defense held strong, making 11 tackles and 8 interceptions in the first half alone. However, Inter Miami's persistence paid off when they scored a goal in the 88th minute to send the game into overtime.

Miami FC continued to fight and scored the go-ahead goal in the 115th minute, thanks to an own goal by Yedlin. But Inter Miami struck back just two minutes later to even the score at 2-2 and force the game into a penalty shootout.

Unfortunately for Miami FC, Inter Miami was able to come out on top in the shootout and claim victory in the latest edition of the Miami Clásico.

Despite the loss, Miami FC coach Anthony Pulis expressed pride in his team's performance, stating, "To take on an MLS team, with millions of dollars worth of players on the field, as far as we did is an incredible feat. But it feels awful to all of us right now, because obviously with the two leads that we had, with the way the game was going we thought we were going to be able to see it out."

Looking ahead, Pulis believes his team can take confidence from their performance against a top MLS team, saying, "They should be proud of themselves. They should take confidence in the fact that they've taken a top MLS team right to the wire."

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Miami FC can hold their heads high knowing they gave their all in a hard-fought Miami Clásico and proved they can compete with the best.