Miami fashion designer giving back to future designers after making it big

A local fashion designer turned her passion into purpose and is sharing her gift to enrich the lives of others.

On a Wednesday afternoon, local fashion designer Erica Appleby was teaching a sewing class to a group of women eager to learn the craft.

"Today we are just going to be learning how to set up our machines, the very basics of the machines," said Appleby.

For her students, it's more than fabric and thread, it's about discovering creativity and confidence.

"Being able to learn and create new things and explore this new side and have somewhere to have an outlet, it's nice," said Jaylynne Garcia, who was taking the class.

For Appleby, this work is personal. Raised in Richmond Heights, she fell in love with sewing at just four years old.

But finding spaces to grow wasn't easy.

"I had to either bus or take a train in order for me to get there, so I think being able to go to the communities that have served me and helped me along the way is something that I've always really wanted to do," said Appleby.

She attended DASH – Design and Architecture Senior High in Miami and was accepted to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

But when she couldn't afford tuition, she made a bold decision.

"I actually started my line because I had to take a semester off from school, I couldn't pay for it. So, then I decided to indulge in what I really wanted to do. I used whatever little money I had to create my first collection, and that's how I started my line," said Appleby.

That leap of faith led to the launch of ETA Luxe Atelier and eventually seeing her designs on the national stage.

"Tell me about the first time seeing one of your designs on the red carpet and it was the Grammys," asked CBS Miami.

"Surreal. Honestly, I don't think I'm ever going to get used to it you're just, it's one of those things where you see it and it's something you've always wanted and you see it manifest in real life and you're like oh my gosh, I made that!" said Appleby.

But for Appleby, success means more when it's shared. She created Luxe Art Tech Sewing and Creator Studio, giving South Florida creatives a place to dream and design.

"I didn't see that same aspect here and I wanted to create it," said Appleby.

Now, she's building more than garments she's building opportunity. Teaching the craft of sewing to at-risk youth and empowering future designers.

"It's about building up the communities that we live in, that serve us, that take care of us and fundamentally will bring up the next generation of people that are going to be creators," said Appleby.