Miami fans pack CFP events as free festivities take over South Beach

Fans filled the Miami Beach Convention Center on Friday for the Fan Central event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

"Miami, it's a city that you know is kind of there with everything being financially up there, but this is, look at all of the families and kids out here having a great time and to do it free," said UM fan Robert Federhofer. "We are thankful. We are so thankful."

Travelers arrive without game tickets

Some fans traveled through multiple states just to be in the same city as the College Football Playoff, even without plans to attend the Indiana-Miami game.

"Tickets were a little bit too high, but if I find $5,000 on the floor, I will definitely be going to the game for sure," joked Hoosier fan Bryan Sanders.

Free concerts hit Lummus Park

Saturday and Sunday, music lovers can take in free concerts at Lummus Park in Miami Beach.

Locals join in championship buzz

Even Miami natives are playing tourists in their own city to celebrate the championship.

"We'll be here tomorrow. We'll be here Sunday," said one UM fan in South Beach. "And the Canes are going to win, baby."

The championship game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.