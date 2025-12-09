Miami family accused of $1 million fraud scheme at Brickell Motors, investigators say

A Miami family is behind bars, accused of stealing more than $1 million from Brickell Motors, where the mother worked for more than 15 years.

Police say 51‑year‑old Yuddy Meijas allegedly manipulated the dealership's accounting system to funnel money to her husband and son.

According to investigators, Meijas started at Brickell Motors in Little Havana as a cafeteria worker before becoming a billing clerk. Part of her duties included processing refund checks.

Hundreds of checks issued to family

Detectives say Meijas issued more than 480 checks to her husband, 54‑year‑old Miguel Gonzalez, and her son, 28‑year‑old Angel Gonzalez, totaling more than $1 million.

The arrest report states Meijas was suspended in August 2024 after a coworker in accounting reported suspicions to management.

Facing multiple charges in court

Meijas, her husband and son are facing several charges, including grand theft, organized fraud and organized scheme to defraud.

Bond for all three suspects was set at $120,000.