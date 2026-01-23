Miami woman posed as immigration attorney, stole money from woman seeking help, police say

A Miami woman was arrested after police said she posed as an immigration attorney and stole money from a woman looking for help.

According to information provided by the Miami Police Department, officers received a report of fraud committed by a woman posing as an immigration attorney on July 25, 2025.

The victim told police that she sought legal assistance after her husband was detained by immigration authorities.

Maria de Lourdes Van-Caneghem Miami-Dade Corrections

A distant relative provided her with contact information for Maria de Lourdes Van-Caneghem, 50, who claimed to be an attorney.

The victim then allegedly paid Van-Caneghem $1,400 for her services in the form of money orders, according to police.

After the victim tried several times for proof of payment and came up empty, the victim then conducted an online search and discovered Van-Caneghem's extensive history of fraud-related crimes, police said.

The Miami Police Department's Financial Crimes Detail took over the investigation and identified Van-Caneghem as the suspect.

Police said Van-Caneghem has an extensive criminal history around financial crimes and is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Police are encouraging members of the public who believe they may have been impacted by similar schemes to let them know.