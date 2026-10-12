Small plane makes emergency landing in field near Miami Executive Airport, MDFR says

Emergency crews in South Florida responded to reports that a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a Miami-Dade field, officials say.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the plane went down in the field to the west of Krome Avenue.

Video from above the scene showed the plane in the middle of the field, upright, and a truck parked nearby.

It's unknown why the plane needed to land in the field.

MDFR officials said that no one on the plane was injured.

No other details were released.