Miami driver crawls out of burning car after crash early Tuesday morning

A driver was seriously injured in Miami after officials said he escaped a car that burst into flames following a crash early Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash that may have hit a pole and caught fire in the area of northwest 14th Avenue and northwest 54th Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, and the man was rushed to Ryder Trauma with burns over 15% of his body.

He was last listed in serious but stable condition, according to MDFR.

One witness told CBS News Miami that he saw the man get out of the car as it was going up in flames, and his clothes were on fire.

"You could see as his wheels were still moving, the flames were kind of coming along with the car," witness Diego Gomez said. "It was weird. He was crawling out. You could see his clothes were already burning off his body."

The road was closed in the area while the investigation continued, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

The circumstances surrounding the crash is a Miami Police Department investigation.