Miami double stabbing, one person in custody
MIAMI - One person is in custody after a double stabbing in Miami.
According to police, it began when the person was reportedly hit by a vehicle near the intersection of NE 79th Street and NE 3rd Court.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a car with windshield damage that had veered into a building.
After the crash, the person who was hit stabbed the occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 20s.
They were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
