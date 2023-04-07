Miami double stabbing, one person in custody

MIAMI - One person is in custody after a double stabbing in Miami.

According to police, it began when the person was reportedly hit by a vehicle near the intersection of NE 79th Street and NE 3rd Court.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a car with windshield damage that had veered into a building.

After the crash, the person who was hit stabbed the occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 20s.

They were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.