Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips out for the rest of the season

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips is out for the rest of the season following a knee injury in the team's Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Phillips, 25, will require season-ending reconstructive surgery, he announced Wednesday.

It's his second major injury in less than a year, just as he was returning from a torn Achilles sustained on November 24, 2023.

Phillips began this season on injured reserve but returned to the lineup before his latest setback.

The outside linebacker appeared to injure his knee in the second quarter of the Dolphins' recent loss to the Tennessee Titans. Despite returning to the game briefly, Phillips exited for good in the second half.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel informed reporters on Tuesday that Phillips would miss the team's upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

In four games this season, Phillips has recorded one sack, two quarterback hits, and two pass deflections.

Earlier this year, Miami exercised the fifth-year option on Phillips' rookie contract. He is set to count $13.25 million against the team's salary cap in 2025 and will become a free agent in 2026.