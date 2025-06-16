Miami Dolphins rookies connect with community, culture in Coconut Grove

Before they suit up for the season, the Miami Dolphins' rookie class is getting to know South Florida off the field—learning local history, engaging with youth and embracing the culture of their new home.

Building bonds beyond football

At Barnacle Park in Coconut Grove, the rookies spent the day with kids from the Miami Gardens Police Athletic League, participating in activities designed to teach them about the area's cultural roots and historical significance, including the region's rich Bahamian heritage.

"When we were doing the scavenger activity, I got to know them more personally and get more engaged," said Briana Pean, a member of the Miami Gardens Police Athletic League.

Dolphins rookie cornerback Ethan Robinson said the experience was about more than just learning the city, it's about setting an example.

"I feel like it helps us just like on top of the community engagement, so like the kids that are looking up to us and like trying to strive to be in our shoes one day, like we're showing them that there's more to being an NFL player than just what we produce on the field," Robinson said.

"Like you have to give back to those around you and just build up the world around."

History, culture and impact

The visit to Coconut Grove is part of a series of community events the Dolphins rookies have participated in. During this stop, they explored the area's Bahamian influence, including a lesson in the origins of Junkanoo.

"Junkanoo is being known to being brought to the Bahamas by Johnnie Kanoo. That was the slave that introduced Junkanoo to the Bahamas," one of the Junkanoo performers explained.

Running back Ollie Gordon reflected on what it meant to get this kind of introduction to the city he'll soon represent on the field.

"Knowing where I am, knowing the history about it, it's, it's the best thing possible, you know," Gordon said. "Some people from Florida probably like they just want to play football. They don't know much about us, so with us being here, I feel like that's huge for everybody."

For Pean, the day left a lasting impression.

"It feels amazing. I got to experience the culture and be more informative," she said.

This was the final community event for the rookie class before they shift their focus to the season ahead and enter training camp preparation.