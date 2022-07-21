Miami Dolphins rookies report to team facility for training camp

MIAMI – Nerves escalate for lots of firsts.

It can be the first day of school or a first date, but the first day to report to training camp is far different.

The Miami Dolphins welcomed their 2022 rookie class on Tuesday, as the rookies reported to camp at the Dolphins' training facility in Miami Gardens.

Newly-hired head coach Mike McDaniel had the opportunity to scout the newly-added Dolphin players as his first season with the team nears.

The 2022 Dolphins rookie class includes a franchise-low four selected players and just over a dozen undrafted free agents that will make the first week of camp competitive.

The Dolphins traded their top two 2022 picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The team's draft selections from the 2022 NFL Draft were:

Third-round linebacker Channing Tindall

Fourth-round wide receiver Erik Ezukanma

Seventh-round linebacker Cameron Goode and

Seventh-round quarterback Skylar Thompson

The rookies aim to make an impact this season.

The Dolphins will hold their first public practice on Saturday, July 30 at 10:25 a.m. and will host the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices on Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25.