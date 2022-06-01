Miami Dolphins' mandatory minicamp observes new team responsibilities

MIAMI - Xavien Howard's new peace sign tattoo on his neck represents his state of mind as the Miami Dolphins begin another minicamp.

Jumping out of his usually calm demeanor was the glowing statement he made about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Howard: "Oh yeah, he's bombing it right now. He's doing his thing. I feel like he's just getting better. There's a lot in there for Tua."

We know Dolphins' tight end Mike Gesicki could directly benefit from an improved Tua.

But in this offense, the Dolphins' star tight end might have other responsibilities like more blocking.

So, how has he responded to his new duties?

Mike McDaniel: "As far as Mike Gesicki, he's been as impressive as any player on the team in terms of going after a challenge. You guys can probably rattle off the stats, but three-point (stance) wasn't his primary position and he's been working diligently in the run and pass game to do things that this offense can feature without taking away the stuff that has made him who he is, and there is a piece of that in the offense."

Defensively, the Dolphins returned their entire unit while adding defensive end Melvin Ingram.

Ingram arrived in Miami after splitting the 2021 regular season playing for the Kansas City Cheifs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has more than 50 career sacks

Ingram didn't practice Wednesday but should bring an "angry" edge to an already aggressive defense.

Ingram: "I feel like everybody plays angry. This is a very violent sport. You have to be angry. That's what this game comes with. It's a way to release anger legally, Ingram laughed.

Ingram was asked what he was going to bring to this defense.

The three-time Pro Bowler simply said "me".