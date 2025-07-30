Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou out for the season after knee injury during practice

The Miami Dolphins have announced that cornerback Kader Kohou is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's practice.

Kohou, 26, has played in 47 games and started 38 in three seasons with the Dolphins. He was the team's top cornerback coming into the season.

Kohou was signed by Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022.

This was not the only injury during this year's training camp.

On Tuesday, new safety Ashtyn Davis was injured, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. While he did not provide any details about the leg injury, he said it was not something that would keep him out for the rest of the season.

On the first day of training camp, July 23, offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering an injury at the end of the practice.

His agent, Perlesta Hollingworth, told CBS Miami news partner The Miami Herald that he had an inadvertent collision with a teammate. Hollingsworth said Matos had an above the shoulder type injury," but he wasn't sure if it involved the neck or spine.

Matos was hospitalized for several days for observation and was subsequently released.