Miami Dolphins make too many costly mistakes with self-inflicted wounds in 28-6 loss to Baltimore Ravens

Four days after an impressive 34-10 win at Atlanta, the Miami Dolphins reverted to the norm that has defined their season. A 14-6 halftime deficit ballooned to a 28-6 home loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

The airplane with the sign calling for coach Mike McDaniel's firing that flew before the previous three home games didn't appear on Thursday. But jeering from fans intensified during the second half as Miami's record dropped to 2-7.

"Yeah, it sucks. I think it's a pretty consistent formula of fans enjoy winning," McDaniel said. "Our expectation is we have to do the work and do the right things for fans to enjoy the experience and unfortunately, we didn't do that tonight."

After breaking a losing streak, Miami shoots itself in the foot

Self-inflicted wounds became the overriding narrative, which doomed the Dolphins.

A turnover inside their red zone that the Ravens cashed in with their first touchdown; defenders colliding with each other resulting in a touchdown pass; and a false start penalty that stalled a first-half drive were among the notable mistakes.

"It wasn't for lack of effort and I thought that we came out and had the ability to take control of this game like the last game," McDaniel said. "Unfortunately, in critical points of execution, we fell short."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned after missing three games because of a hamstring injury, yet the Dolphins controlled the clock in the first half. The two-time league MVP was more of a spectator as Miami had 18:59 in time of possession and outgained Baltimore 226-108.

But all the Dolphins had to show for their efforts were two field goals from Riley Patterson.

"We did some things well but gave up a couple plays," Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick collided with safety Dante Trader that allowed Jackson to find Mark Andrews for a 20-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that put Baltimore ahead 14-3.

It was Jackson's second TD pass to Andrews after Miami receiver Tahj Washington fumbled and Ravens' safety Alohi Gilman recovered it and returned it 11 yards to the Dolphins 7 in the first quarter. On fourth down from the Miami 2, Jackson found Andrews open in the end zone for a 7-3 lead.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

McDaniel became irate when a false start on offensive lineman Larry Borom forced a field-goal attempt instead of Miami trying to keep the drive going on fourth-and-1 at the Baltimore 12. But Patterson missed wide right on his 35-yard attempt.

"We were pretty fired up about the defensive look. It was what we were calling the play for," McDaniel said. That's flat out controllable that our team knows that keeps you from winning."

Any hopes the Dolphins had of remaining within distance ended with the Ravens scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half.

Jackson capped the first drive with a 3-yard pass to Charlie Kolar, then connected with Rashod Bateman from 9 yards.

"We had a pretty heartfelt conversation after the game," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. "Guys are going to go away and do what they need to do and come back on Monday and be ready to work."