Miami Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison out after season-ending surgery

The season is over for a Miami Dolphins player who was injured in Sunday's pre-season game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Running back Alexander Mattison injured his neck during the game and was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital where he underwent season-ending surgery.

Mattison was hurt when he was tackled on a 21-yard pass in the beginning of the fourth quarter. In the second quarter, he scored the Dolphins' opening touchdown.

Mattison was signed to a one-year contract in the offseason. He was third on the team's depth chart behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, according to ESPN.

Mattison played college football for the Boise State Broncos and in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings. He played with the Vikings through the 2023 season. After being released, he was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2024 season. In his career, Mattison has rushed for 2,790 yards and made 15 touchdowns, according to ESPN.