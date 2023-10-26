Miami-Dade's free bus rides will see fewer routes

MIAMI - While there may be no such thing as a "free lunch," in Miami-Dade, you can hop on a transit bus or Metrorail for free starting next month.

The county has rolled out a plan to help increase ridership and it begins with an offer of free rides for a limited time.

So from November 13 to December 31st, you can save money, which would normally cost $2.25, so no need to worry about bringing change or loading up your fare.

The start of the free bus rides coincides with the day the county is rolling out its "Better Bus" network which is designed to cut down on wait time along some routes. The plan also consolidates some old routes as well as cancels some that had low ridership.

According to CBS News Miami's partner The Miami Herald, the 2024 budget forecast estimates $76 million in fares this year. It's estimated that the free rides for the last six weeks of the year could cost the county $9 million. The budget set aside $6.25 million for Better Bus implementation, which could include revenue to cover missing fare dollars.