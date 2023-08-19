Miami-Dade woman accused of drugging, robbing men after meeting at bars

MIAMI -- A Miami-Dade woman has been arrested and is facing charges after Miami police say she drugged and robbed two men whom she had met at different bars.

Police said they fear there could be "many more victims" of Danyelle Eans, 34, who is charged with second-degree grand theft in two different cases. She was taken into custody on Thursday.

In bond court, it was revealed that Eans is the subject of a fugitive warrant out of Texas.

Danyelle Eans Miami-Dade Corrections Department

According to investigators, a Ring cam video filmed her leaving one of the victim's homes with two bags that were filled with more than $45,000 worth of jewelry.

"This is not the first time she has done it," Officer Mike Vega, a spokesman for Miami police spokesman, told CBS News Miami reporter Peter D'Oench. "We are sure there are many more victims out there. Maybe they have not come forward because they are embarrassed or scared but we need them to come forward. If more victims come forward, then we will have more cases and a greater chance she will stay in jail longer and not victimize any more people."

The woman "goes to bars and meets gentlemen who ask her to go home with them to their home or apartment and she robs them after drugging them," Vega said.

According to a police report, Eans met a man at a bar on May 21, 2022 before going home with him to Coconut Grove where he was drugged.

The man woke up and saw her by a closet before asking what she was doing. The woman said she was getting the man breakfast.

"He waits a minute and sees she is gone," the police report says. "Not only is she gone but she had two bags with $47,000 worth of jewelry in them."

Police said a home Ring camera caught the woman leaving the man's house with the stolen property.

Vega said the same thing happened after Eans met a man at the Mad Club in Miami on July 15.

They went home to his apartment before he was drugged, Vega said.

"He has a drink and falls asleep and wakes up and around midday and realizes she took more than $40,000 worth of jewelry from him," Vega said.

A police report said three Rolex watches worth $47,000 were taken.

The report says Eans was tied to both crimes through fingerprints and said the victims both positively identified her in a lineup.

"She admitted to being there but she did not admit to taking anything," Vega said. "We see this happening over and over again where women go to a bar and meet gentlemen and they go home and then she robs them after she drugs them. If you go to one of these bars and see a lady you want to take home, you need to think of the consequences that can arise from that."

Vega said Eans is tied to a third case but has not been charged.