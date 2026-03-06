Video shows dramatic moments when massive fire broke out inside Miami-Dade warehouse

Firefighters in northwest Miami-Dade are still working to extinguish a massive blaze that broke out inside a warehouse on Thursday, and officials fear that the fire could continue to burn for days.

This comes as new video shows the moments when the fire started inside the warehouse, which officials say was the size of two Costco warehouses.

Hundreds of firefighters rushed to the scene of the fire on Thursday morning, which was located at Global Warehouse Solutions at 20600 Northwest 47th Avenue.

And when crews arrived at the scene, they said they evacuated workers and began to attack the flames from outside due to the size of the fire.

"The fire quickly escalated to a second, third, and eventually where we're currently at, at a fifth alarm warehouse fire," Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah had said on Thursday.

He added that other agencies responded to the fire, including the Florida Forestry Service, Florida's Department of Emergency Management, Miami-Dade's Department of Emergency Management, and the state Fire Marshal, who will lead the investigation on what caused the fire.

Officials also continued to monitor the area to avoid any resulting brush fires. Crews were also battling the flames to avoid impacts to neighboring businesses.

"This fire continues to burn. There is a possibility of the fire burning for a couple of days as a result of the roof that has collapsed on top of this warehouse," he said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.