South Florida teachers' unions to address threats of ICE raids at schools

MIAMI - United Teachers of Dade and the Broward Teachers Union will address what they are calling "threats to public schools."

The union said they include the proposed dismantlement of the U.S. Department of Education and the recent threats of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids on school campuses, both of which they say are destabilizing our schools and creating fear in communities.

A week ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he agrees with Republican lawmakers' all-hands-on-deck approach to help the Trump administration to keep school doors open for immigration officials.

"There's no bar in the State of Florida for conducting immigration enforcement operations," DeSantis said.

Politico has reported as of a week ago there have been no immigration raids or arrests in Florida schools or on campuses across the country. However, schools in Florida are bracing for the possibility and putting out guidance for how officials should handle federal authorities showing up to campus and warning them not to interfere

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools sent out a notice to staff last week, saying in part:

"Please be reminded that student records are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). Student information should not be released without proper authorization via the office of general counsel."

Another threat that the UTD will discuss is the proposed closure of the U.S. Department of Education.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson said in a statement that dismantling the department is a "slap in the face" to children and educators across the country.

"It's a declaration of war on the future of our children, a betrayal of every teacher who pours their soul into shaping young minds, and a cruel death sentence for students who rely on our public schools," she said.

Wilson said Congress must take action.

"Regardless of the Administration's plan - whether it involves defunding the Department of Education, decentralizing the department's functions, or instructing the U.S. Secretary of Education to devise a plan for its dismantlement - such actions are outrageous, a ploy straight from Project 2025. Their plan reflects the lack of importance that Republicans place on our education system. Congress must take action to ensure the U.S. Department of Education is properly funded and continues to operate as normal," she said.

The department is responsible for distributing federal financial aid for education, and for collecting and disseminating data and research related to schools.

It is also tasked with enforcing non-discrimination policies in schools.

CBS News reports the DOE makes up less than 10% of national public school funding and eliminating it outright would require congressional approval.

Last month, Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn sent a memo to county public school principals Monday, providing guidance on handling potential immigration-related issues at schools.

The memo advised school principals on how to respond if federal immigration agents, such as those from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), were to appear at a school.

Hepburn emphasized the importance of adhering to FERPA, reminding school leaders that no student information should be released without proper authorization.

School leaders were instructed to seek guidance from the district's General Counsel's Office before taking any action in immigration-related situations.

Hepburn acknowledged the anxiety and uncertainty immigration issues can create for students, families, and staff, urging schools to continue fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for all.