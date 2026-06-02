Miami-Dade teacher to face judge after being accused of having sexual relationship with student

A South Florida teacher is expected to appear in court on Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, according to deputies.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that detectives with the Special Victims Bureau arrested Michael J. Enriquez, a teacher with Miami-Dade Public Schools, for engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a student.

Michael J. Enriquez Miami-Dade Corrections Department

According to the sheriff's office, Enriquez, 53, a teacher at American Senior High School in Miami-Dade, began a sexual relationship with the student in May 2025 when the student was 17.

According to the arrest report, Enriquez would caress and hold hands with the student and invited her to lunch near the school. That's when investigators said lunch turned physical in his car.

Investigators said they didn't have contact over the summer, then in the beginning of the current school year, Enriquez and the student communicated again and continued the sexual relationship.

Investigators said that he continued the sexual relationship with the student until May 2026, after the student turned 18.

Enriquez is facing charges including unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor, lewd and lascivious touching and offenses against students by authority figures.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that they believe there may be additional victims, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Special Victims Bureau as 305-715-3300 or the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).