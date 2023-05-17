Miami-Dade students recognized for hard work, academic achievement

MIAMI - It was a special day, Wednesday, at the Miami-Dade County Public School Board meeting.

Nine exceptional students were recognized for their hard work and dedication on Academic Scholarship Signing and College Career Decision Day.

From Yale to MIT, these seniors were given quite the accolade.

"I came here for my 10th birthday. It was my birthday present to come here. My mom and dad sacrificed everything to bring me here for a better future than I could have in Cuba. MIT, the best school for engineering. To be fair, the only one I applied to," said student Raul Campos Milan.

Each board member also congratulated the students, their parents, teachers, counselors, and really everyone that help them along the way.

Also on hand, DJ Khaled received recognition for his philanthropy and community engagement.