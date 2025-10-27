Florida families brace for SNAP cutoff as shutdown drags on: "It's going to be rough"

Millions of Americans who rely on federal food assistance are facing uncertainty as the government shutdown drags on — and families like Brittany Bucknor's are bracing for the impact.

On Nov. 1, SNAP benefits will be cut off, halting the monthly aid that helps feed millions of households across the country. Bucknor, a mother of four, said she's learned how to stretch every meal to make it last.

"Get you a bag of potatoes, some onions, some peppers, a whole chicken, learn how to cut that chicken up," Bucknor said.

When she's not working, Bucknor is taking care of her family, and like millions of Floridians, she depends on SNAP benefits to put food on the table.

"Sometimes, we all do need a little bit of extra help," she said. "And so, with this benefit that's getting ready to get cut off, everybody is forgetting the bigger milestone that we're about to see a lot of hungry children be hungry, and that's what bothers me."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one in every eight Americans uses SNAP benefits. The average monthly payment is $177 per person.

As the shutdown continues, the well for those benefits has run dry, leaving families like Bucknor's wondering what comes next.

"It's going to be rough, but we're going to be okay. You got to hold on to some type of faith," Bucknor said. "We have to get out of the mindset of us, us, us — me, me, me. Everyone is panicking from it, but also too, maybe it might bring us together and unite us. Because we need each other as a village."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has urged nonprofit partners to activate emergency food distribution in high-need areas as the shutdown continues.