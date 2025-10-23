Government shutdown threatens SNAP benefits for 3 million Floridians

Nearly 3 million Floridians could lose access to food assistance next month if the ongoing federal government shutdown extends into November, state officials confirmed this week.

For many families, that uncertainty is already hitting home.

"People need something to eat, this is America," said Ejoio Bamaw, a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient fearful of what's to come. "Why would you cut the food stamps? People need it, we have to survive."

State warns of halted November SNAP payments

The Florida Department of Children and Families stated that November SNAP benefits will not be distributed if the shutdown continues and federal funding is not restored.

While officials emphasized that October payments will be issued as usual, they warned that the situation could worsen quickly.

"October 2025 SNAP benefits will be issued as scheduled for eligible Floridians, and there are no anticipated impacts to October benefits being issued," a DCF spokesperson said.

"The Department is continuing to process all applications and renewals received."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP nationally, reported that of the 42 million Americans who rely on the program, nearly 40% are under 17.

The average monthly benefit is $187 - roughly $6 a day.

Food pantries see surge as families prepare

The looming cutoff has pushed many residents to seek food from local charities and churches. At New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee, more than 100 people lined up Thursday morning to collect fresh produce, pantry staples and hot meals.

"It's food stamps, I got to be able to feed my kids, we all need to eat - I'm hungry too," said a mother of eight who declined to give her name.

Berlinda Dixon, who helps run the church's food distribution, said attendance has surged.

"We're starting to see an increased turnout as people are preparing for the lack of food stamps," Dixon said. "The number of clients has nearly doubled in recent weeks, with a lot of new faces coming through."

Families urge quick action from leaders

Bamaw said he hopes lawmakers reach an agreement soon to avoid further hardship.

"People are suffering, people are going to have no food to eat, no shelter," he said.

A DCF spokesperson said the department is closely monitoring the shutdown and remains committed to resuming benefits as quickly as possible once federal funding is restored.