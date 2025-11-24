Investigation underway in Miami-Dade after fatal shooting in Naranja, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway in Miami-Dade County after the sheriff's office said a man was shot and killed in Naranja, just north of Homestead, late Sunday night.

According to information provided by the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of SW 265 Street and SW 138 Court just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a man on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper extremities.

The sheriff's office said that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the unidentified victim to Jackson South where he was later pronounced dead.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau is now investigating the incident.