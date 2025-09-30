Miami-Dade sheriff's lieutenant arrested after domestic dispute with wife, authorities say

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office lieutenant was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery after a domestic incident in which his wife said he ripped a phone from her hand.

Lt. Brian Pfeiffer, 50, appeared in bond court Tuesday after his wife told a judge she wanted him ordered to stay away from her.

"That is one of the main things. I am very scared," she said through Zoom during the hearing.

Incident at Cutler Bay home

According to an arrest report, Pfeiffer grabbed his wife's wrist during a fight, pulled a cell phone away from her, placed it on a counter and left their Cutler Bay home.

His wife, who did not want her face shown in court but allowed her name to be used, said her husband has had violent outbursts before.

"He promises to get professional help and he has said he is going to be more active and seek mental health, but he did not," she said. "I am in fear. I am afraid to tell him I want a divorce."

Judge orders no contact

Judge Mindy Glazer ordered Pfeiffer to stay away from his wife and their home.

"No contact with the alleged victim either directly or indirectly," Glazer said.

The judge allowed Pfeiffer to return to the house once with an officer to collect his belongings.

"If you go to the victim's home without police or if you stay there, you will be arrested. Do you understand that sir?" she asked.

"Absolutely," Pfeiffer responded.

Sheriff responds to two arrests

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said she was troubled by the arrests of Pfeiffer and another deputy, Jordan Aristide, who was charged with battery after allegedly fighting with his brother.

"I am disappointed to learn that two of my deputies were arrested in separate domestic-related incidents," the sheriff said. "Our deputies are held to the highest standards and I expect more responsible behavior. Domestic violence has no place in our community and seeking help is a sign of strength. Help is available. You are not alone."

Bond set, duty relieved

Bond for Pfeiffer was set at $2,500. He has been with the Sheriff's Office for 26 years and has not been arrested before.

The Sheriff's Office said Pfeiffer gave a statement and denied wrongdoing. He does not have an attorney and did not speak in court. The judge instructed him to hire a private attorney.

Officials said Pfeiffer was relieved of duty with pay. His wife said she had asked the Sheriff's Office for help at least four times before regarding her husband's behavior.

The department said it is looking into that.