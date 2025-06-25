Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy injured in Don Shula Expressway crash

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash Wednesday morning on State Road 874/Don Shula Expressway that shut down a section of the highway for hours.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes near Kendall Drive.

Just after 5 a.m., the deputy was head south on the Don Shula Expressway when she saw a vehicle disabled from a crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy turned on her emergency lights in order to help the disabled driver when another vehicle crashed into her marked cruiser, the sheriff's office said. The injured deputy was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

For the crash investigation, the southbound lanes of the highway were shut down for hours during the busy morning commute. Drivers were forced to exit at Kendall Drive and then re-enter at the on-ramp.  

What led to crash is under investigation. 

