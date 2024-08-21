Miami-Dade sheriff candidates highlight experience, priorities, plans to move from Broward, if elected

MIAMI - In November, Miami-Dade voters will choose a sheriff for the first time in nearly 60 years, after primaries pushed Republican Rosie Cordero-Stutz and Democrat James Reyes onto the ballot.

Each candidate highlights their experience, priorities, and plans to move to Miami-Dade if elected.

On Wednesday, CBS News Miami spent time with both candidates.

Both enter with significant endorsements. Former President Donald Trump backs Cordero-Stutz, while Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava supports Reyes.



The endorsements are good to have, however, both candidates want to focus less on the big names in their corner and more on winning overall voters in Miami-Dade.

Fresh off a victory in a field of 11 contenders in the Republican primary, Cordero-Stutz focused on November's General Election.

"We need someone who is ready on day one in that transition," said Cordero-Stutz.

Speaking with us one-on-one, she emphasized her 28 years working for MDPD, starting as an officer and rising through the ranks.

"I've been in upper command for over ten years," added Cordero-Stutz.

Experience working directly with the department that will transition to a sheriff's office starting in 2025.

CBS News Miami asked Cordero-Stutz, "If elected, what would be your number one priority?"

"The expansion of uniform personnel back onto the road, we need to get more police presence back on the road. Number two is the enhancement of our corruption unit," she answered.

"My number one priority always will be to ensure the public safety of our community and to earn their public trust in our organization so that they all feel reflected," added Reyes.

Reyes met with us at his office in Little Havana. Part of his campaign push, highlighting his 22 years with the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

"Responsible for the administration of law enforcement, fire rescue and corrections, and regional 911 services," shared Reyes. "Responsible for that $1.2 billion budget."

In January 2023, he became the Miami-Dade Director of Corrections and Rehabilitation and, last November, was named the county's Chief of Public Safety.

"Provides me the groundwork to truly establish our priorities," said Reyes.

Both candidates say they plan to establish a new residency if elected. Currently, Reyes and Cordero-Stutz live in Broward County.

"My wife was all in, and the kids are all moving back to where Daddy grew up, and they're excited," said Reyes.

"Twenty-eight years working in Miami Dade County while I'm awake, and I lay my head to sleep in Broward," added Cordero-Stutz. "So, with that said, my family and I are looking at properties in Miami-Dade County.

There's no residential requirement to serve as Sheriff. With primaries behind both, the focus shifts to campaigning to win over all voters in November.