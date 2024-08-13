Miami-Dade schools psychologist arrested on child porn charges

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade public schools psychologist was arrested Monday on child pornography charges.

During a hearing on Tuesday, bond was set at $23,000 for Robert Turner, 62, and he was ordered to have no contact with children. He was also ordered not to use the internet unless for certain contact with his attorney.

According to Miami-Dade investigators, they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone uploading child sexual abuse material to an internet platform. The tip was submitted by Instagram Inc.

A search revealed Turner allegedly distributed two videos of child sexual abuse material to over 50 users. He was also found to have several other child sexual abuse videos, according to police.

When officers went to his home to arrest him, Turner barricaded himself in a bathroom and refused to come out. A Special Response Team then made entry and took him into custody.

During questioning, Turner admitted to being the owner of the reported Instagram account, according to police.

Turner is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of promoting it.

When he bonds out, he will be on house arrest.