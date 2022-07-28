Miami-Dade School Board to allow sex-ed textbooks

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County School Board has reversed last week's decision and voted 5-4 to allow health and sex education textbooks in middle and high school classrooms to comply with state requirements.

Last week, in a 5-4 vote, the board opted not to adopt the textbooks, even though the school board staff and an independent hearing officer had recommended the books. The School Board itself initially approved the textbooks in April.

Their July decision left no books for the curriculum which is required by state law.

Those against the books said they objected to content from how to report abuse to contraception methods, calling some of it not age appropriate.

Board Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III, who voted to approve the books, said they have received hundreds of emails from concerned parents this week, asking the board to reconsider and approve the books.

He believes those against "deduced [the materials] to a sexual conversation."

Gallon reviewed the materials himself.

He said the materials provide facts on HIV implications, human trafficking, AIDS, hygiene, how to report abuse and many essential life skills.

"No matter where you come from, from Florida City to County Line Road, children and young people need to understand this information," said Gallon. "We say education is power. We cannot render our children powerless by denying a segment of our school district access."

If the school board had not revisited the textbooks, they would have had to restart the process for new materials, which could take up to 8 months.

Going into the new school year, there will be no physical health and sex education textbooks, they will be online only. Parents will have the right to opt their students out of the curriculum.