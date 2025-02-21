Watch CBS News
Some Miami-Dade residents see trash bills double after county reclassification

By Steve Maugeri

Some Miami-Dade homeowners are seeing their trash collection bills more than double after the county reclassified their properties as multi-unit homes, leaving residents frustrated and searching for answers.

Fernando Carvajal, a homeowner affected by the change, said he is now being billed as if his property has two residential units, despite having just one trash bin.

"I only need one of these. This is a single-family home," Carvajal said.

Bills spike without notice

In 2023, Carvajal's home was classified as a single-unit residence and he paid $547 for trash service. But in 2024, the county listed his home as a two-unit property, increasing his bill to $1,394, both due to the reclassification and a rate hike to $697 per unit.

"I thought it was a mistake," Carvajal said.

When he contacted Miami-Dade County, officials told him the increase was due to a back portion of his house, known as an in-law quarter, which the county now considers a separate unit.

"They believe that this is like an efficiency or an apartment or something, but it is not. It's part of the house," Carvajal said.

Neighbors facing the same issue

Carvajal isn't alone. The HOA president of his neighborhood, which was built in 2018, said nearly 30 other homeowners have had their trash bills double under the same reclassification.

Carvajal just wants the county to return his bill to what it was when he bought his home.

"I purchased one property. I've been paying for one property. I have one address and one mailbox. Now they want to charge me like it is double," he said.

CBS News Miami reached out to Miami-Dade County's Solid Waste Management Department but has not received a response.

The County Tax Assessor's Office said they are looking into the issue.

