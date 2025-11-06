Police bust alleged fake call center run out of rental property in Miami-Dade; 11 facing charges

Eleven people are facing charges after police said they used a rental property to host a fake call center in Miami-Dade County.

Ten of the suspects appeared in court on Thursday, a day after gang units from several law enforcement agencies executed a warrant at the rented home on Southwest 162nd Street.

Evidence found in living room, authorities say

Investigators said they found signs of a fake call center in the living room, with laptops, phones, and a television running audio from YouTube to mimic operations.

Police said they also found four guns and marijuana in plain view. Multiple IDs and driver's licenses belonging to victims and narcotics were also found.

Judge compares alleged scheme to movie

Judge Mindy Glazer compared the alleged scheme to the movie The Beekeeper, which follows a man seeking revenge against scammers who defrauded victims, and called it a spoofing scheme aimed at stealing people's hard‑earned money.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story identified the rental property as an Airbnb, according to information provided by law enforcement. An Airbnb spokesperson clarified to CBS News Miami that this property was not listed on the rental platform at the time of the incident.