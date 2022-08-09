Miami-Dade receives limited supply of monkeypox vaccines

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Tuesday that the county has received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines.

She said that beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m., eligible high-risk residents can make a vaccine appointment by visiting http://miamidade.gov/monkeypox or calling 1-833-875-0900.

"Monkeypox is here in Miami-Dade, but we are ready to respond and protect our community," said Mayor Levine Cava.

"The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that we must act as a community to protect ourselves and each other, and we are taking advantage of the lessons learned and the robust infrastructure we still have in place to offer services to those in need of protection against this virus. If you are eligible, we encourage you to get vaccinated against monkeypox and we are working hard alongside all our partners to make more vaccines available in Miami-Dade."

The vaccines will be available at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street, Northside of the tennis courts and in Miami Beach, in the parking lot of 224 23rd Street.