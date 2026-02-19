Driver assaults woman, tries to flee officers during pursuit through Miami-Dade, police say

A driver was arrested Wednesday after police said they assaulted a woman inside a vehicle then led officers in a chase through portions of Miami-Dade.

According to the Miccosukee Police Department, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Tamiami Trail after receiving reports of an assault that was occurring inside a vehicle.

Police said the driver failed comply and then refused to stop for law enforcement officers.

Additional attempts to stop the driver were made. However, police said the driver continued to flee.

The driver then allegedly hit a patrol vehicle and also forced other vehicles off the road, police said.

During the pursuit, police said they saw the driver continuing to assault the woman and then attempted to run a patrol unit off the road.

The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Medley, and the driver was taken into custody.

Police said charges are pending, and no officers were injured during the incident.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated and police said she is cooperating with the investigation.