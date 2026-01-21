Miami-Dade man accused of killing puppy facing felony charge, officials say

A Miami-Dade man was arrested and is facing a felony charge after he was accused of killing a puppy on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, A deputy with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Southwest 214th Street and Southwest 114th Avenue after getting reports that a man was killing puppies.

Christopher Maurice Lewis Miami-Dade Corrections

When deputies arrived, they said they were flagged down by a man, who was later identified as 40-year-old Christopher Maurice Lewis, who told them that his mother had been chased and bit by a dog.

However, deputies said that they spoke with nearby witnesses who said they had called for help after seeing Lewis allegedly killing the puppies.

Two puppies were found dead in the area, according to the arrest report. One of the puppies was found dead in a nearby trash can and suffered from blunt force trauma while a cause of death for the other puppy wasn't immediately known.

In addition, eight other puppies were secured by Miami-Dade Animal Control.

Lewis was arrested and charged with animal cruelty with the intent to injure or kill, according to the arrest report.