Miami-Dade property appraiser urges local governments to lower taxes as market stabilizes

Miami-Dade's property appraiser is calling on local governments to lower property taxes for homeowners.

Tomás Regalado said the county's slowing real estate market no longer justifies higher tax bills.

"If we do the right thing on the part of every single local government, people would [be] paying the same or less taxes than last year," Regalado said.

Property value growth slows after years of surges

According to a June 1 report from Regalado's office, property value growth in 2025 was 8.5%, down from 10.7% the previous year. "This year there's been sort of a surprise," said Regalado, who is serving his first term as property appraiser. "After four years of growth and crazy prices, the market is stabilizing."

The trend, Regalado argued, makes it unreasonable to continue raising taxes. "Why charge people more for property taxes?" he said, especially in communities dealing with assessment spikes and rising costs, like North Bay Village, North Miami, and South Miami.

Homeowners welcome possible relief

For longtime homeowners like Nancy Morales, the idea of a tax break is welcome news.

"I think that would be fantastic if we could get our taxes reduced," Morales told CBS News Miami.

A South Florida homeowner for over two decades, Morales currently pays $6,000 annually in property taxes.

"If at this point the real estate market is not growing, I think the right thing would be to lower taxes for homeowners," she added.

Regalado echoed those concerns, particularly for condo owners, saying, "Especially in the condos, we have hundreds of thousands here, there is a crisis." While his office has not yet released detailed data for all 34 municipalities, he says the trend is clear.

"We can always send a sign," Regalado said. "A sign that there's going to be light at the end of the tunnel."