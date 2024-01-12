Ex-Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado reacts to heated argument between commissioners

MIAMI - Former Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado says he was startled by the heated argument Thursday night between two Miami City Commissioners that almost turned into fisticuffs.

Regalado told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that such incidents are disturbing and could even ultimately harm the city's credit and bond rating with companies in New York City.

An argument between Commissioners Joe Carollo and Miguel Gabela erupted during a discussion about the future of City Manager Victoria Mendez, who has been given five months' notice as a search is underway for her replacement.

Carollo said "Lots of nasty, hateful people. That's all they know to do is hate. The 8th Street boys and Mr. Gabela."

Gabela responds, "You are a liar. You are a liar. You are a liar."

Carollo tells him "You are a small little man. You can't have decorum with a guy who thinks he's a gangster."

He also says "I am not going anywhere. I can't be fired or bullied out." His term expires in 2025.

The heated meeting ends abruptly as the meeting is adjourned and the feed from inside the chamber is cut off. Moments before that, Carollo said "I am not going anywhere. I can't be fired or bullied."

Carollo also told the City Attorney "I am sorry for this that happened to you now. You don't deserve this at all but God has a mysterious way of working sometimes."

The incident was the talk of the town at places like the Versailles Restaurant.

Armando Peres of Miami said, "Politics in the city of Miami is ridiculous."

George Guerrero of Miami said "I think it was unprofessional first of all. What I think is they should get into a ring and fight it out."

Tomas Regalado, who was a City Commissioner from 1996 to 2009 and Mayor of Miami from 2009 to 2017, said "My reaction is here we go again. The City of Miami has been spinning out of control in the last 2 to 3 years."

Regalado criticized Carollo.

He said "He is provoking. He is pinching trying to provoke a reaction and then painting himself as a victim. The Commission should stop him."

Regalado said "These scandals are being watched by the bonds ratings agencies in New York City. They watch all the Commission meetings and I am sure they are shocked by what they saw with 2 commissioners almost getting into a fistfight. So that could affect the credit of the city of Miami on bond issues."

Carollo faces a federal court order to seize his assets after he was ordered to pay $63.5 million in damages to the owners of the Ball and Chain nightclub in Little Havana. The owners said Carollo tried to destroy the business as political retaliation for supporting another candidate.

Carollo said allegations from Ball and Chain were "B.S."

Carollo said he still hoped that the $63.5 million order would be overturned on appeal.

CBS News Miami was not able to reach Commissioner Carollo for comment but we did speak with Commissioner Gabela who said he reacted in the way he did because he was offended by Carollo's comments and resented being called a gangster.