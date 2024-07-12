Miami-Dade Police says security will be stepped up for Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police say hundreds of officers from multiple agencies will be at Hard Rock Stadium for the Copa America final Sunday night.

They say more than 60,000 fans will be there as Argentina plays Colombia. The gates will open at 4 p.m. before the game starts at 8 p.m., and no watch parties will be allowed outside the stadium or in the parking lots.

"We are going to be working with local, state and federal partners and we are going to have a lot of undercover officers working as well as uniformed officers to make sure everyone's safety is our primary concern," Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome told CBS News Miami.

Colome added that police will be at checkpoints, making sure that no incendiary devices such as air horns come inside. He added that if anyone sees anything suspicious to immediately let police know and that there will be rules and numbers posted around the stadium for people to call.

He also advised people to get to the stadium early as police expect there to be a lot of foot and car traffic coming along with the "sellout crowd."

CBS News Miami caught up with fans who said they were going to the game and appreciated the added security.

"I think all Argentinians and Colombians are very passionate and it is going to be a tight game so it's exciting and I hope it goes well," said Miamian Carlos. "The extra security is much needed because this has to be a family event so you can enjoy a nice game with your family and they shouldn't fear for their safety. I have no doubt this is going to be safe and I am going to enjoy the game."

"It is always good to have police checking and making sure everyone is safe. I feel extremely secure," added Anibal Miatello, who is from Houston. "I believe this is important and this is going to be a different game so it's not going to be a big confrontation after all."

"I think the extra security is great. This should be a place where you have fun and bring your family and kids and not have fights and drama," said Natasha Melo, another soccer fan who had hoped to get a ticket to the game.

The fans say they do not think there will be problems similar to what happened Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina when members of the soccer team from Uruguay went into the stands after they lost to Colombia.

"I think it's a good thing to keep things peaceful because a lot of people like my aunt didn't want to go to the game because of stuff that is happening. She said it was going to be dangerous and people were going to fight and you have to have peace of mind," Melo said.