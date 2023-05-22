Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade police officer airlifted to hospital after Miami Lakes crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to a hospital after being involved in a crash in Miami Lakes.

It happened at NW 167th Street and NW 67th Avenue, near the Palmetto Expressway, and right in front of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station 1. 

There was heavy damage to the front of a pickup truck and the driver's side of the officer's patrol cruiser. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had to remove the driver's side door to get the officer out. The officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. 

His condition has later updated to stable.

Police did release the condition of the driver of the truck. 

