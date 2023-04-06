Miami-Dade police officer hospitalized following crash in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH - A Miami-Dade police officer was involved in a crash Thursday, according to authorities.

Chopper 4 was over the scene along West Okeechobee Road and Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

Police told CBS News Miami that an on-duty sergeant crashed with a medical transport vehicle.

The sergeant was stable and taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the transport vehicle was not injured.

A passenger was taken to the hospital, and their injuries remain unknown.