Miami-Dade police officer hospitalized following crash in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH - A Miami-Dade police officer was involved in a crash Thursday, according to authorities.   

Chopper 4 was over the scene along West Okeechobee Road and Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.  

Police told CBS News Miami that an on-duty sergeant crashed with a medical transport vehicle.

The sergeant was stable and taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the transport vehicle was not injured.

A passenger was taken to the hospital, and their injuries remain unknown. 

First published on April 6, 2023 / 3:49 PM

