Miami-Dade police officer hospitalized following crash in Hialeah Gardens
HIALEAH - A Miami-Dade police officer was involved in a crash Thursday, according to authorities.
Chopper 4 was over the scene along West Okeechobee Road and Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.
Police told CBS News Miami that an on-duty sergeant crashed with a medical transport vehicle.
The sergeant was stable and taken to an area hospital.
The driver of the transport vehicle was not injured.
A passenger was taken to the hospital, and their injuries remain unknown.
