Miami-Dade police in standoff with barricaded armed man

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police called in a SWAT team after an armed man barricaded himself in a home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a call in the 14600 block of SW 82nd Avenue.

When they arrived, they determine the man was armed and barricaded in the home. They contacted the police who took over.

A negotiator is trying to get the man to surrender.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.