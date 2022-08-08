Miami-Dade police in standoff with barricaded armed man
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police called in a SWAT team after an armed man barricaded himself in a home.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a call in the 14600 block of SW 82nd Avenue.
When they arrived, they determine the man was armed and barricaded in the home. They contacted the police who took over.
A negotiator is trying to get the man to surrender.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
