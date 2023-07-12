Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade police detectives shot at during traffic stop

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Detectives with Miami-Dade police came under fire during a traffic stop

According to police, Robbery Intervention Unit detectives conducted a traffic stop at NE 135th Street at NE 6th Avenue on a white Genesis G70 Sedan.

A man inside the car reportedly pulled out a gun and shot at the detectives. The vehicle then sped off.

It stopped at NE 125th Street at NE 14 Avenue where three men got out and ran off. Two were apprehended and a gun was recovered.

No officers were injured during the incident.  

First published on July 12, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

