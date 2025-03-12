Miami-Dade nonprofit faces financial crisis in wake of federal funding pause for food, shelter programs

The Advocacy Network on Disabilities, which has been instrumental in supporting families in Miami-Dade County, has run out of money after vital federal funding from FEMA's Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) was suspended.

This delay in funding raises critical concerns about the future of families already on the brink of homelessness.

Families in peril

At just two years old, Adrian Echazu's life took a dramatic turn when he was diagnosed with a rare condition. His mother, Adriana Lewis, recalls how her son was diagnosed with Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome after a trip to the emergency room revealed Adrian had cancer.

"After many tests and evaluations, they did an ultrasound and found the tumor," Lewis said. "Stage 4."

Echazu's medical journey has been grueling, involving multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation. Despite the ongoing challenges, Lewis' determination to care for her son led her to financial ruin as she struggled to keep up with mounting medical bills.

"How can you, as a mom, embrace all this if you have to work almost 10 to 8 hours a day?" Lewis said.

A lifeline for South Florida

The Advocacy Network on Disabilities has been a lifeline for families like Lewis'. The organization helped her find affordable housing, allowing her to stop working long hours to care for her son. This support gave her the freedom to focus on Adrian's health and well-being.

"We really transitioned from surviving to thriving," said Monique Dorman, a mother of two.

Monique escaped an abusive relationship with her children and faced similar struggles. Her eldest son, Aaron, was diagnosed with ADHD and autism.

"I spent the whole first day crying because I felt so bad. You know, why me, why my son, how could I have missed the signs?" Monique recalled.

The Advocacy Network helped Monique navigate the complexities of her children's needs, offering much-needed mental health support and resources. With their help, she was able to learn how to support her son.

"Now that we know what's going on with him, we're going to teach him how to live his life with his special brain," Monique shared.

What's next for families?

However, the situation has taken a turn. The Advocacy Network on Disabilities, which typically receives around $30,000 annually from a larger $1 million pool of federal funds allocated to several Miami-Dade County agencies, was expecting to receive nearly half a million dollars in February. But those funds have now been placed on hold.

The hold on funding comes as FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conduct additional reviews of grant allocations. According to a letter sent to affected agencies, the funding has been delayed to ensure that it aligns with the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem's directives.

"The next person that calls us next week will get nothing," said Ire Diaz, President and CEO of the Advocacy Network on Disabilities.

Diaz is concerned that without the federal funds, families in need will be left without the support they depend on. "Families will be homeless, and there will be people who will not be in shelters, they will be under I-95," Diaz warned.

There is currently no clear timeline on when or if the federal funds will be released.

Ire Diaz is urging concerned citizens to take action by contacting their legislators and urging them to support the release of federal funding.