CBS Miami reported on truck lot causing loud noise in a Miami-Dade neighborhood. Months later, officials are cracking down

In February, CBS News Miami notified Miami-Dade County about potentially illegal truck parking and loud truck traffic coming from a lot on Southwest 136th St. County officials launched an investigation after receiving the inquiry.

Diego Hurtado was one of several residents who told CBS News Miami his peace had been disturbed by the trucks from this lot. Hurtado lives just down the street from it. He told CBS News Miami in February that sometimes the trucks would line up at the gate and block him from getting through.

"I came out here to be away from everything quiet. peace, no lights, no nothing. Just peacefulness, but it's anything but that," Hurtado said.

Reporters dug through county records this week that show the property has already been cited more than 70 times, most of them for having unauthorized commercial vehicles on site.

"They're making a mockery out of law enforcement, out of laws, out of rules," Hurtado said.

After CBS News Miami's inquiry, the county found even more violations at the site.

Miami-Dade County's Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources found that trucks were being illegally parked in the lot because the lot wasn't approved for truck storage. An inspection also found failures to maintain safe building structures on the property.

"The attention that you guys are giving us. It makes a big difference to us," Hurtado said.

CBS News Miami went to the property owner's listed address from the county property appraiser's website. A woman who answered the door agreed to take down the reporter's contact information. CBS News Miami is still waiting on a response.

Hurtado hopes that the enforcement doesn't stop here.

"The police could go there and scan the trucks going in there. The county could stay there and continue to put pressure," Hurtado said.

Hurtado says this is one of many lots where trucks like this. County officials say the property owner has until July 8 to get into compliance, or the property could be cited. The county is also looking into every truck that's being illegally parked on this lot.