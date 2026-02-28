Miami-Dade residents say they have had enough of truck traffic disturbing their peace and quiet, calling the noise "nauseating"

Residents in the Redlands in southwest Miami-Dade are fed up due to truck traffic causing a nuisance near their homes.

"I came out here to be away from everything. Quiet, peace, no lights, no nothing. Just peacefulness. Now it's anything but that," one resident, Diego Hurtado, said.

He says lately his peace has been disrupted by truck traffic coming from this lot down the street on 136th Street. He says it's hard to get around when the trucks are all coming and going.

"If two trucks are waiting, they all wait in the middle of the road. we have to wait until they get in until we get in," Hurtado said.

County property records show the owner as 733 Belle Glades LLC. CBS News Miami ran that on Sunbiz, and nothing came up under that name. County code violation records show the property has been cited dozens of times for having unauthorized commercial vehicles. CBS News Miami got a hold of the previous owner, who declined to comment. CBS News Miami asked them to pass along our information to the current owners.

Residents say there are lots like this popping up all over southwest Dade, causing similar concerns.

A neighbor named Frank didn't want his face shown. He says the truck noise is nauseating.

"It's very bad. It's so bad one is coming by right now, and we can't hear each other," Frank said.

In 2021, Miami-Dade lawmakers passed an ordinance limiting the number of large trucks and tractor-trailers that can be parked on agricultural land, by a ratio of 0.4 trucks per acre.

Hurtado says he's talked to county officials about his issue and wants something done, or he may have to move.

"I'm thinking about going north because my love land, Miami, Florida, which was supposed to be quiet. It's non-existent anymore," Hurtado said.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources. They said they are looking into the inquiry. Hurtado says if these trucks weren't blocking traffic or making excessive noise, he would not have a problem with these lots being near him.